Atlantic City couple arrested after one shoots the other, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man and a woman Friday after they say the woman shot the man and both were found with drugs on them.

At 6:35 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after Leonard Oglesby III entered the emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. Upon questioning, Oglesby was evasive as to how the shooting occurred.

At 6:41 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Caspian Avenue in reference to an apartment door being left open, a window inside shattered and blood outside the door. Officers also found blood inside the residence and no one home, police said. They determined that Oglesby was shot in the residence.

Detectives identified Oglesby’s girlfriend, Shawnique Hudson, as the suspect who shot him. A warrant was issued for her arrest. A warrant also was issued for the arrest of Oglesby for criminal mischief related to the breaking of the window.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 6:21 p.m. Friday, Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Consuelo Maldonado found Hudson’s vehicle in the first block of South Texas Avenue. Hudson was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was found in possession of 5 grams of cocaine and a small amount of heroin, police said.