Atlantic City couple arrested after one shoots the other, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man and a woman Friday after they say the woman shot the man and both were found with drugs on them.
At 6:35 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after Leonard Oglesby III entered the emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. Upon questioning, Oglesby was evasive as to how the shooting occurred.
At 6:41 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Caspian Avenue in reference to an apartment door being left open, a window inside shattered and blood outside the door. Officers also found blood inside the residence and no one home, police said. They determined that Oglesby was shot in the residence.
Detectives identified Oglesby’s girlfriend, Shawnique Hudson, as the suspect who shot him. A warrant was issued for her arrest. A warrant also was issued for the arrest of Oglesby for criminal mischief related to the breaking of the window.
At 6:21 p.m. Friday, Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Consuelo Maldonado found Hudson’s vehicle in the first block of South Texas Avenue. Hudson was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was found in possession of 5 grams of cocaine and a small amount of heroin, police said.
While officers were still on scene, Oglesby walked up to the vehicle and was taken into custody on his warrant. He was found in possession of 11 grams of powder cocaine, 8 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, 302 bags of heroin and multiple prescription medication pills, police said.
Hudson, 33, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Oglesby, 32, of Atlantic City, was charged with criminal mischief, five counts of possession of CDS and five counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Both were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
