Atlantic City councilman waives first appearance in court on domestic charges

Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, who was charged following a reported domestic incident, waived his first appearance in court and will next go before a judge Oct. 25, Atlantic County Superior Court clerk Karen Ruberts said Tuesday.
Morshed, who serves the city's 4th Ward, is charged with assault and child abuse in a domestic dispute reported to police Sept. 1.
Morshed's wife told police he grabbed her, bent her arm and caused her pain during an argument at the couple's home. The councilman also reportedly shoved the couple's child away by "pushing and slapping" when the 12-year-old tried intervening, according to a criminal complaint.
The 12-year-old recorded the incident on Morshed's work phone, the complaint states.
