Atlantic City councilman charged following domestic incident

MAYS LANDING — MD Hossain Morshed, Atlantic City's Fourth Ward councilman, is charged with assault and child abuse in connection to a domestic dispute reported to police on Sept. 1.

Morshed's wife accuses him of injuring her during the dispute, as well as getting physical with the couple's 12-year-old son, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Morshed, 48, is due in Atlantic County Superior Court on Sept. 19, according to the complaint.

When contacted on Monday afternoon, Morshed said he was not available for comment.

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer said the city is not offering comment on the matter.

According to the criminal complaint, Morshed's wife filed the charges against him on Sept. 1 at the city's Public Safety Building.

Morshed's wife stated to police the couple was arguing at their North Texas Avenue home in the city when the councilman grabbed and bent her arm, causing her pain, according to the complaint.

Morshed then allegedly continued assaulting her by pulling her hair and striking her in the leg, according to the complaint.

Morshed's wife showed visible bruising and redness to her left arm, according to the complaint. She also complained of pain to her back, arm and leg, according to the complaint.

Additionally, the couple's 12-year-old child, whom the complaint only identified as "F.M," was pushed aside by Morshed while trying to stop the incident.

Morshed is accused of "pushing and slapping" the child away during the dispute.

The child also recorded the altercation on Morshed's work phone, the complaint says.