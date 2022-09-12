 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City councilman charged following domestic incident

  • 0
MD Hossain Morshed

Atlantic City 4th Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed

 DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — MD Hossain Morshed, Atlantic City's Fourth Ward councilman, is charged with assault and child abuse in connection to a domestic dispute reported to police on Sept. 1.

Morshed's wife accuses him of injuring her during the dispute, as well as getting physical with the couple's 12-year-old son, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Morshed, 48, is due in Atlantic County Superior Court on Sept. 19, according to the complaint.

When contacted on Monday afternoon, Morshed said he was not available for comment.

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer said the city is not offering comment on the matter.  

According to the criminal complaint, Morshed's wife filed the charges against him on Sept. 1 at the city's Public Safety Building.

People are also reading…

Morshed's wife stated to police the couple was arguing at their North Texas Avenue home in the city when the councilman grabbed and bent her arm, causing her pain, according to the complaint.

Morshed then allegedly continued assaulting her by pulling her hair and striking her in the leg, according to the complaint.

Morshed's wife showed visible bruising and redness to her left arm, according to the complaint. She also complained of pain to her back, arm and leg, according to the complaint.

Additionally, the couple's 12-year-old child, whom the complaint only identified as "F.M," was pushed aside by Morshed while trying to stop the incident.

Morshed is accused of "pushing and slapping" the child away during the dispute.

The child also recorded the altercation on Morshed's work phone, the complaint says.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Chileans march on 49th anniversary of Pinochet coup

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News