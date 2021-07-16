 Skip to main content
Atlantic City councilman assaulted Thursday night
ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic City councilman assaulted Thursday night

MD Hossain Morshed

Atlantic City police investigating after 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed was assaulted Thursday night in the city.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, and several religious leaders take part in a walk through the Stanley Village in Atlantic City to promote peace in the wake of a violent six weeks Tuesday July 13, 2021.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating an assault that occurred Thursday night involving a city councilman.

At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot near Florida and Atlantic avenues and found the victim to be MD Hossain Morshed, 47, the 4th Ward councilman for the city, police said in a news release.

Morshed was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Morshed did not return a call seeking comment Friday night.

Anyone with information about the assault can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (84744). Begin the text with ACPD.

— John Russo

