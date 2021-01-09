 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City car stop leads to drug arrest
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City car stop leads to drug arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man on Thursday was arrested after police seized drugs and drug-distribution materials from his vehicle during a traffic stop, police said Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence Owens, 32, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, operating and maintaining a drug production facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Officers Christopher Dodson and Kevin Perez conducted a vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway Connector. Lawrence, the driver, did not provide the required documentation for the vehicle, nor did he know whom the vehicle belonged to, police said in a news release. Owens was found to be in possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Officers also found 40 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the distribution of narcotics. Several of the items had white residue on them.

Owens was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News