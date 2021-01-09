Atlantic City car stop leads to drug arrest

Officers Christopher Dodson and Kevin Perez conducted a vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway Connector. Lawrence, the driver, did not provide the required documentation for the vehicle, nor did he know whom the vehicle belonged to, police said in a news release. Owens was found to be in possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Officers also found 40 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the distribution of narcotics. Several of the items had white residue on them.