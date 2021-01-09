Atlantic City car stop leads to drug arrest

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man on Thursday was arrested after police seized drugs and drug-distribution materials from his vehicle during a traffic stop, police said Saturday.
Lawrence Owens, 32, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, operating and maintaining a drug production facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
Officers Christopher Dodson and Kevin Perez conducted a vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway Connector. Lawrence, the driver, did not provide the required documentation for the vehicle, nor did he know whom the vehicle belonged to, police said in a news release. Owens was found to be in possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Officers also found 40 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the distribution of narcotics. Several of the items had white residue on them.
Owens was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
