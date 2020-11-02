Some Atlantic City businesses board up windows ahead of election day

ATLANTIC CITY — Several resort businesses have boarded up their windows, preparing for civil unrest ahead of Tuesday's election.

City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday morning that he was curious, driving around the city and seeing stores sporadically boarded up, many of them at the Tanger Outlets the Walk. From speaking with business owners, he found that it's in preparation of the election “in case things get out of hand.”

“It’s not only happening in Atlantic City, it’s happening all over the country," Small said.

Tuesday's election is the state’s first general election to be conducted mostly via vote-by-mail ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's also highlighted by the Presidential race between incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump and challenger Joseph R. Biden Jr., a Democrat. It's been a contentious race in South Jersey, in which residents on both sides have been vocal in their support for their candidate and in opposition of their candidate's rival.

City police Lt. Kevin Fair said in an email that officials "are closely monitoring the election like we would any large scale event and have plans in place to act accordingly," when asked if the department is preparing for any civil unrest in the wake of the election.