 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some Atlantic City businesses board up windows ahead of election day
0 comments

Some Atlantic City businesses board up windows ahead of election day

{{featured_button_text}}
AC BOARDED UP

On Saturday, workers boarded up a number of national brand stores at the Tanger Outlets the Walk — including Forever 21, Coach, Famous Footwear and Guess. 

 Molly Bilinski

ATLANTIC CITY — Several resort businesses have boarded up their windows, preparing for civil unrest ahead of Tuesday's election. 

City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday morning that he was curious, driving around the city and seeing stores sporadically boarded up, many of them at the Tanger Outlets the Walk. From speaking with business owners, he found that it's in preparation of the election “in case things get out of hand.”

“It’s not only happening in Atlantic City, it’s happening all over the country," Small said. 

Tuesday's election is the state’s first general election to be conducted mostly via vote-by-mail ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's also highlighted by the Presidential race between incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump and challenger Joseph R. Biden Jr., a Democrat. It's been a contentious race in South Jersey, in which residents on both sides have been vocal in their support for their candidate and in opposition of their candidate's rival. 

City police Lt. Kevin Fair said in an email that officials "are closely monitoring the election like we would any large scale event and have plans in place to act accordingly," when asked if the department is preparing for any civil unrest in the wake of the election. 

On Saturday, workers boarded up a number of national brand stores at the Tanger Outlets the Walk — including Forever 21, Coach, Famous Footwear and Guess. However, many of the small, locally-owned businesses on Atlantic Avenue were not. 

Donna Danielson, The Walk’s general manager, said that they are "open for business," adding that it's up to individual tenants if they boarded up their stores, and it's generally a decision made by corporate regarding the election.

“We understand working with the Atlantic City Police Department that there are no viable threats at this time, but the stores want to be proactive," Danielson said. “It’s a push to vote this year, which is fantastic. Each merchant is providing different hours so their employees can get out and vote.”

In June, and for several weeks after, many businesses were boarded up after the resort saw looting and vandalism after a May 31 peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Floyd died May 25 after he was arrested in Minneapolis and an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. 

While the demonstration was mostly peaceful, as the protest ended, police said a group of rioters walked along Atlantic Avenue breaking windows, damaging property and stealing merchandise of local businesses.

Officers arrested 17 people during the hours-long event. In August, police announced that 95 who were charged in connection to the riot and looting, 90 of which were from Atlantic County.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News