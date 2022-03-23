Atlantic City attorney takes plea deal in child endangerment case

Charges against an Atlantic County attorney previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child have been reduced as part of a plea deal.

Jose Alcantara, a defense lawyer whose practice is based in Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to a petty disorderly person's offense Jan. 11 before Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor after he was granted a new trial by a state appellate court, according to court documents.

Alcantara, as part of his plea agreement, was required to pay a $160 fine. Typically, similar offenses carry fines of about $500, he said.

In the case, prosecutors alleged Alcantara exhibited "sexual conduct" toward a former stepdaughter when she was 10 years old in 2005, lasting until 2012.

In an appeal, the court found Alcantara's indictment was defective, the phrase “sexual conduct” void for impermissible vagueness, and that jury instructions were incorrect.

With these instructions, jurors were not required to share a common view of the facts, which could have resulted in a guilty verdict even if they didn’t agree on what the actual misconduct was.

Alcantara was paroled in May 2020 for serving one-third of his total sentence, he said, having spent about 2½ years in prison. He has since had the state Supreme Court reinstate his attorney license after it was previously revoked.

"I have my license to practice law again after much suffering, and I am actually a better lawyer who deeply understands what people go through," Alcantara said. "I may be the only lawyer to which no client can say, 'You don't understand,' because no lawyer anywhere has had to go to jail for practically nothing."

Alcantara also was found not guilty of sexually assaulting another stepdaughter in 2016.

"I am slowly regrowing my office, and my few clients are very happy and many old clients are returning for my services," he said.

