Atlantic City 18-year-old charged in shooting of 2

ATLANTIC CITY — An 18-year-old city resident has been charged with shooting a man and woman in the city in December.
Quadri Cooper is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was already in the Atlantic County jail on an unrelated handgun possession charge, police said Tuesday in a news release.
The shooting happened at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue. Officers responding to a gunshot alert encountered two 25-year-olds with gunshot wounds, police said.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
