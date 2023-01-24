 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City 18-year-old charged in shooting of 2

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — An 18-year-old city resident has been charged with shooting a man and woman in the city in December.

Quadri Cooper is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was already in the Atlantic County jail on an unrelated handgun possession charge, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The shooting happened at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue. Officers responding to a gunshot alert encountered two 25-year-olds with gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

