 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Assault charges against Atlantic City councilman reduced

  • 0

Island Water Park at Showboat Atlantic City, Stockton University and Bader Field are all locations with active construction sites or proposed development. The Press of Atlantic City's drone was up in the Atlantic City air to capture it all.

ATLANTIC CITY — Charges against Councilman MD Hossain Morshed were downgraded and remanded to municipal court Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said.

Morshed, 48, was charged in September with assaulting his wife, identified in a news release as L.N., in their home, and with endangering the welfare of a child.

Their 12-year-old child allegedly recorded Morshed's assault on L.N. and was pushed and hit by the councilman.

The decision was made after a review of evidence, according to the Prosecutor's Office, which led to dropping the child endangerment charge.

"After review of all the available evidence, to include the statement of L.N., and the video provided from the phone described above, a decision was made that, in the interest of justice, the third-degree Endangering charge be amended to a disorderly persons Simple Assault of Morshed’s 12-year-old child," the Prosecutor's Office said.

People are also reading…

The Prosecutor's Office said the evidence does not show Morshed caused the child harm that would make the child an abused or neglected child under New Jersey law.

Disorderly persons offenses are prosecuted in the municipal court system in New Jersey.

L.N. alleges Morshed grabbed and bent her arm, causing her pain; pulled her hair and struck her in the leg, causing visible bruising and redness. She also complained of back, arm and leg pain.

Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed

Morshed

 Press archives

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News