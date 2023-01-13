Assault charges against Atlantic City councilman reduced

ATLANTIC CITY — Charges against Councilman MD Hossain Morshed were downgraded and remanded to municipal court Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said.

Morshed, 48, was charged in September with assaulting his wife, identified in a news release as L.N., in their home, and with endangering the welfare of a child.

Their 12-year-old child allegedly recorded Morshed's assault on L.N. and was pushed and hit by the councilman.

The decision was made after a review of evidence, according to the Prosecutor's Office, which led to dropping the child endangerment charge.

Atlantic City councilman waives first appearance in court on domestic charges Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, who was charged following a reported domestic i…

"After review of all the available evidence, to include the statement of L.N., and the video provided from the phone described above, a decision was made that, in the interest of justice, the third-degree Endangering charge be amended to a disorderly persons Simple Assault of Morshed’s 12-year-old child," the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office said the evidence does not show Morshed caused the child harm that would make the child an abused or neglected child under New Jersey law.

Disorderly persons offenses are prosecuted in the municipal court system in New Jersey.

L.N. alleges Morshed grabbed and bent her arm, causing her pain; pulled her hair and struck her in the leg, causing visible bruising and redness. She also complained of back, arm and leg pain.