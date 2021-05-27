As gunfire erupted at Cumberland house party, Bridgeton man fought to save victim

“There’s a lot of people shot,” one caller tells a dispatcher, as shouts and cries can be heard in the background.

“We’ve had numerous calls, and nobody is giving us information,” the dispatcher states.

Ridgeway characterized the time after the shooting as “chaos,” and said he immediately dropped to the ground to avoid being hit by bullets.

“After I got up off the ground, I got up, looked around and saw (Elliott) down. And my first reaction was to help, and that’s what I did,” he said.

Because he was trained in CPR through his job, Ridgeway began the chest compressions on an unresponsive Elliott, whom he did not know personally. A video provided to The Press shows Ridgeway atop the body in a bloody scene as he performed chest compressions.

Elliott and a second victim, Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, were pronounced dead that night. A third victim, Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, died later at the hospital, according to State Police.