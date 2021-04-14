Arson investigation underway in Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying suspects in connection to a suspected arson Thursday night.
Township police officers responded at 9:47 p.m. to Seashore Food Distributors in the Rio Grande section for a reported fire. An investigation revealed that a cigarette pack was lit on fire in the parking lot using an accelerant, police said. The Rio Grande Fire Department extinguished the fire, with no damage to anything else on the property.
There are no suspects at this time, police said.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encourages to contact the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
