ATLANTIC CITY — Ten people were rescued from a three-alarm row home fire Wednesday on Belfie…
Mayor Marty Small Sr. thanked first responders and law enforcement when police announced the charges.
"Without hesitation, the men and women of the Atlantic City Fire Department and Atlantic City Police Department ran into that burning building and saved lives, then they were able to quickly figure out the cause," Small said in a statement.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said the fire response was unlike any he has seen in his 36 years of firefighting.
"I could not be prouder of our firefighters, who immediately switched gears into rescue mode, and went right into action in what was a challenging situation," Evans said in a statement. "The Atlantic City Police Department also deserves all the credit in the world for their valiant efforts, as do all our first responders."
Police Sgt. Matthew Cocuzza and fire Capt. Stephen Kohler led the investigation.
The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety assisted, providing a dog trained in accelerant detection, police said.
