ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville woman has been charged with starting a three-alarm fire that destroyed row homes and displaced residents on Belfield Avenue on Thursday, police said.

Monica Parish, 48, was charged with aggravated arson. She was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Ten people were rescued from the burning building in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue on Wednesday. Three were treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

An update on their condition was not released Friday.

Witnesses told police they saw Parish use an "accelerant" on several porches to start the fire.

An unknown person told security at the Atlantic County Office Building on Atlantic Avenue on Thursday that Parish was inside the building.

Officers were called and interviewed her before charging her with intentionally starting the blaze, police said Friday in a news release.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. thanked first responders and law enforcement when police announced the charges.

"Without hesitation, the men and women of the Atlantic City Fire Department and Atlantic City Police Department ran into that burning building and saved lives, then they were able to quickly figure out the cause," Small said in a statement.

Fire Chief Scott Evans said the fire response was unlike any he has seen in his 36 years of firefighting.

"I could not be prouder of our firefighters, who immediately switched gears into rescue mode, and went right into action in what was a challenging situation," Evans said in a statement. "The Atlantic City Police Department also deserves all the credit in the world for their valiant efforts, as do all our first responders."

Police Sgt. Matthew Cocuzza and fire Capt. Stephen Kohler led the investigation.

The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety assisted, providing a dog trained in accelerant detection, police said.

