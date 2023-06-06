ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman is accused of lighting a trash bin on fire near a Boardwalk pizzeria, police said Tuesday.
Dawn Davidson-Gonzalez, 42, is charged with arson and is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Davidson-Gonzalez was arrested Sunday after she returned to the site and was recognized there as the suspect, police said in a news release.
Firefighters were called to Jersey Shore Pizza and Grille in the 2600 block of the Boardwalk at 4:03 a.m. May 29, finding the trash bin engulfed in flames. The building sustained minimal damage, police said.
A police investigation found the fire was started deliberately.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.