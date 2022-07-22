Arrests result from drug bust at Galloway Township townhomes

Two Galloway Township men were arrested Thursday as part of a weeks-long investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Jalen Torres, 19, and Ibin Ingrum, 18, were each charged with drug and firearms offenses. The Prosecutor's Office did not specify what the individual charges were. Both were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The arrests were made through search warrants at properties on Colonial and Patriots courts.

At the Patriot Court property, the Prosecutor's Office, township police and the Atlantic County SWAT team found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun fitted with hollow-point bullets, high-capacity ammunition magazines, $116 and a digital scale, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Similarly, authorities found two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, hollow-point ammunition, suspected heroin and fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, $622 and multiple digital scales at the Colonial Court property, the Prosecutor's Office said.