Armed Wildwood man arrested following Pacific Avenue fight

WILDWOOD — A city resident was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man during a fight on Pacific Avenue on Friday.
Police were called to the street's 4200 block and investigated the fight, which ended before patrol units arrived. One of the individuals in the fight reportedly was seen armed with a wooden object, police said.
Using a description and information about where one of the individuals in the fight was last seen headed, officers tracked down Edwin Cruz-Perez, 32, who was seen carrying an object consistent to the weapon used in the fight, police said.
Officers then found with a machete fitted with an 18-inch blade on Cruz-Perez's person, police said.
Officers located the other man whom Cruz-Perez fought at his home, suffering from a large contusion to his torso area consistent with being struck by a large object. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for his injuries, police said.
Cruz-Perez was taken to the Cape May County jail and charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and a certain person not to be in possession of a weapon, police said.
