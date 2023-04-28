BRIDGETON — Police are trying to find two armed, masked men who allegedly burglarized a house while its tenants were home Thursday evening.
Officers were called to Spring Street for a reported home invasion at 8:23 p.m. Police were told two armed men entered by kicking in the home's back door, ordering those inside to get on the floor, the department said Friday in a news release.
The men stole a cellphone worth about $100 and marijuana from inside, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The men are described as Black, each about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, wearing all-black clothing, including ski masks. One was described as slim while the other was considered heavier-set.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033 or submit anonymous tips at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
