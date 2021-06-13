Armed man arrested in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested Saturday at Higbee Beach with a hatchet and a handgun.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious man with a handgun and a hatchet in his waistband, police said.
The report said the man was walking around near the parking lot of the beach, among tourists. The officers located him at the beach entrance, and arrested him without incident.
Officers also found a suspected controlled dangerous substance on him.
The man was not immediately identified.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
