Argument over will cited in Surf City slayings of 87-year-old, his girlfriend

At 6:42 a.m., another camera captures an individual, who is holding what appears to be an orange garment or bag, in the backyard of Ender's home. The individual jumps over the fence, walks between the two houses and cuts through the property toward Sixth Street.

Based on the height of the fence, police determined the person in the video was just under 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Heffernan is listed as 5-foot-8 on her driver's license, according to court documents.

At 6:58 a.m., the white RV was captured on surveillance cameras traveling west on the bridge out of Long Beach Island.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police were surveilling Heffernan's home in Landenberg when they made a motor vehicle stop to speak with her son Joseph Heffernan.

According to court documents, Joseph Heffernan began speaking about the death of Enders without being questioned and was taken to police barracks to provide a taped statement.

Police said Joseph told them Heffernan believed Pitoy was the reason Enders was selling his home in Surf City.

Joseph also told police Heffernan drives a Winnebago and was the sole operator of the vehicle.