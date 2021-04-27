Argument leads to weapon and drug charges for Wildwood man

WILDWOOD — A city man is facing weapon and drug charges after brandishing a weapon during an argument Monday, police said Tuesday.
About 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Gilmore Hotel on East Schellenger Avenue for a report of a subject with a gun, police said in a news release. They learned that 29-year-old Christopher Vesper brandished the weapon during a verbal dispute before going back into his residence at the motel. Police located and arrested him.
After receiving a warrant, police searched Vesper's residence and recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet-type handgun. Also recovered were several bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Vesper was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.