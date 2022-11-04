Anonymous tip leads to arrests of Philadelphia fugitives in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A tip submitted via the city's anonymous texting service led to the arrest of two wanted fugitives from Philadelphia, police said Friday.

Shaquir Atkinson, 29, and Shamauri Spruill, 21, were arrested on weapons and drug charges Oct. 25, a day after police received the tip, the department said in a news release.

Police received a tip Oct. 24 with information indicating a white vehicle with Pennsylvania registration was carrying guns and drugs. The tipster also indicated the occupants of the vehicle were wanted fugitives from Pennsylvania.

At 11:07 a.m. Oct. 25, Officer John Bell pulled over a vehicle matching the description for a traffic violation near Missouri and Atlantic avenues, police said.

During the stop, Atkinson was found to be wanted and was arrested. A search revealed Atkinson was in possession of 10 wax folds of suspected heroin. The passenger, Spruill, also was wanted and arrested, police said.

A further investigation of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine. The gun was determined to be stolen in Pennsylvania. Police said they also found suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle.

As a result, Atkinson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a drug offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with several motor vehicle violations.

Spruill was charged with two counts of being a fugitive from justice. Both are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

The public can text tips to police anonymously at tip411 (847411). Begin each text with ACPD.