ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested days after an anonymous tip claimed he was seen hiding a handgun behind an apartment building, police said.

Quanife Wynn, 23, faces multiple weapons and drug charges after he was arrested Wednesday following a foot chase.

On Monday, a person sent information via tip411, an anonymous texting service, in regards to a man placing a firearm in the rear of an apartment building in the area of the 2800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. located a handgun in the crawl space that was open to the public. Kelly and Sgt. Garry Stowe, with assistance from Det. Christopher Dodson, identified Wynn as the man who discarded the gun.

On Wednesday, Dodson and detectives Alberto Valles and James Barrett attempted to arrest Wynn in the area of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues, when Wynn fled when approached. He was arrested and found in possession of marijuana packaged for distribution.

Wynn was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Wynn is being lodged in Atlantic County jail pending a future court date.