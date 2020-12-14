An Upper Township woman is charged with DWI after her car into a bay in Avalon

AVALON — An Upper Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after her car jumped a curb and went into the bay, according to police.

At about 10:02 p.m. Saturday, Patrolman Lucas Hill observed a 2011 black Volkswagen Jetta driving west erratically in the 200 block of 29th Street with no lights on, police said.

As Hill proceeded toward the vehicle to conduct a motor vehicle stop, he watched as the car traveled through the stop sign at 29th and Ocean Drive without stopping, jumped the curb and went through a vacant grass lot and into the bay, police said.

The Jetta came to a stop with the front tires in the water while the rear of the vehicle lay trapped in the mud, police said.

Five people rescued from ocean near Avalon AVALON — Two good Samaritans rescued five people Tuesday evening from the Atlantic Ocean, po…

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with Hill’s assistance, police said.

Lauren MacFarlane, 26, of the Seaville section of Upper Township was identified as the driver, police said. She was treated on scene by Avalon EMS for minor injuries and refused additional treatment, police said.

MacFarlane was then arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters, police said. She also was charged with reckless driving, no headlights and failure to observe a stop sign, police said.

— Vincent Jackson

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.