An Atlantic City man was charged with having a loaded handgun and heroin

ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident was arrested and charged Sunday with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and other criminal offenses, police said Monday.
At 10:54 p.m., Officers Scott Sendrick and Christopher Dodson conducted a motor vehicle stop at Tennessee and Sewell Avenues, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a written statement.
During the stop, the officers arrested Freddie Williams, 42, who lives here, after he was found in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS, which in this case was 90 bags of heroin, Fair said. A loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Georgia was also recovered, he said. Williams was arrested without incident.
The driver of the vehicle, Alexis Wyatt, was released and issued several motor vehicle summons, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were arrested Monday in a shooting that wounded a Bridgeton man, …
Besides unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of CDS, Williams was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a high-capacity magazine, Fair said.
Williams also was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, Fair said.
Williams was remanded to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact the police's criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
