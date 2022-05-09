 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amber Alert for abducted Salem County boy canceled

Lincoln Walker, 4, of Salem County

 New Jersey State Police, provided

SALEM COUNTY — An Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old boy in Salem County was canceled shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

The alert was issued Monday afternoon for Lincoln Walker, of Salem County, whom police describe as a Black 4-year-old boy, 3-foot, 8-inches tall and weighting about 43 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt or shoes, police said.

The Amber Alert was sent out around 4 p.m. to mobile devices.

Walker was last seen at the Cedar Grove Apartments, at 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem, when the alert was issued.

Investigators said at the time that Walker was abducted by Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, police said. 

Velez-Fernandez was said to be driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion, with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD. She is described as a Hispanic woman, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

