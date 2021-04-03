 Skip to main content
All-day closure expected after Lower Township crash
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Fishing Creek Road is closed between Breakwater Road and Charles Street following a crash that occurred Friday, police said Saturday morning.

Police first reported the crash at Breakwater and Fishing Creek roads before 5:30 p.m. Friday. A utility pole came down as a result of the crash, police said in a news release.

Crews are working to resolve the problem.

Breakwater and Bayshore roads are passable, but motorists cannot travel down Fishing Creek from those roads.

The closure is expected to last all day, police said.

