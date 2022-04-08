After 32 years, Millville man accused of attacking Susan Negersmith

WILDWOOD — Almost 32 years after Susan Negersmith was found dead on a Memorial Day weekend in Wildwood, a Millville man faces charges of sexual assault against her.

Jerry Rosado, 62, faces charges of sexual assault in connection to the case, which dates from 1990. He has not been charged in Negersmith’s 1990 death, which was declared a homicide three years after her body was found.

Her death was originally described as an accident. With continuous pressure from her family, officials later said she was sexually assaulted, beaten and smothered before she died.

According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, DNA evidence collected from her body eventually led to Rosado's arrest, announced Friday.

“Countless law enforcement professionals and prosecutors have worked on resolving this case over the last 32 years, and their collective dedicated effort, in conjunction with the improvements in DNA technology and genetic genealogy analysis, has led to this long overdue arrest," Sutherland said in a news release. "I want to particularly commend the Major Crimes Cold Case Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for their steadfast efforts in finally providing a measure of justice to the Negersmith family."

Sutherland said he could not discuss the details of why the charges did not include murder or manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing, and should additional information become available, additional charges could be made, authorities said. Anyone with information about the case can report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, or call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.

The announcement was made with Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto.

On May 27, 1990, Negersmith's body was found in an outside storage area behind a restaurant in Wildwood. Her body was partially clothed.

She was 20 at the time, visiting the resort for the holiday weekend from Carmel, New York.

During the investigation, an unknown DNA profile was identified from the body. This profile was compared to those of multiple suspects over the years, all with negative results, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2018, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, with the knowledge of new DNA technology, started a genetic genealogy analysis of the unknown DNA profile.

“As the result of that genealogy analysis, it was determined that Jerry Rosado was a STR DNA match to the unknown profile,” Sutherland said in the release.

If convicted of sexual assault, Rosado could face five to 10 years in prison.

Over three decades, numerous law enforcement agencies investigated the case, including the Prosecutor’s Office, Wildwood Police Department, State Police and the FBI.

The family of Susan Negersmith fought for decades to keep her memory alive and the investigation into her death active. That work began after an initial investigation described her death as accidental. The initial autopsy found that she had died of exposure, and at one point officials said they were no longer treating her death as suspicious, despite bruises on her partially clothed body.

Wildwood police investigated the death as a homicide from the start, according to officials.

Susan Negersmith’s father, Kent Negersmith, led the campaign on his late daughter’s behalf, including contacting newspapers periodically to keep the story alive. He died in 2016.

Long before Sutherland became the Cape May County prosecutor, officials suggested recovered DNA evidence could lead to charges connected to her death. Then- county Prosecutor Robert Taylor spoke of it in an interview from 2014, and in 2010 said he had a detective assigned to the still-open case.

But having DNA evidence does not necessarily mean investigators can find a match with a suspect, and a DNA match is not always enough for a conviction.

