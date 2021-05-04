Additional juveniles are charged in April's store robbery on Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — Four additional juveniles were arrested on Saturday in connection to a robbery on April 1 on the Boardwalk that left a shopkeeper dead.
The detectives with the city police's criminal investigations section and prosecutor’s office arrested the additional juveniles, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
The investigation is continuing in order to identify and charge any additional individuals involved in the robbery, Tyner said.
“We know that this investigation is very important to our community. Our detectives have diligently and expeditiously worked with our partners from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to hold each individual accountable who were involved in these crimes,” Atlantic City Police Department Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said in a written statement.
At 7:41 p.m. on April 1, city police officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk in reference to a male with a knife, Tyner said.
Personnel at the city's police surveillance center further advised officers at the time that multiple juveniles were damaging the store and assaulting individuals.
While attempting to steal items, a 12-year-old male brandished a knife and threatened the store owner, Tyner said. Responding officers arrested a 12-year-old male and a 14-year-old female the next day, he said.
Shortly after the arrival of the officers, the store owner Mahmood Ansari, who lived here, collapsed and was not breathing, Tyner said.
A bystander initiated CPR, which was taken over by Officer Joseph Kelly and then medical personnel, Tyner said. Ansari was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus, where he was pronounced deceased.
“I want to commend the Atlantic City Police Department for their effort in handling this matter. They have not only worked hard to identify those responsible and hold them accountable, but they have also worked hard to bridge the gaps between two communities, so that everyone feels safe,” Tyner said in a written statement.
Ansari's death spurred calls by local shop owners for more of a police presence on the Boardwalk and more programs for teenagers in the city. A 2019 report called the city's youth population "forgotten citizens."
"I think ACPD is doing their job and the city is working with police to get this resolved," said Amer Kashmiri, president of the Atlantic City Merchants Association. "And I'm hoping that the family of Mr. Ansari get justice and that peace will be brought to the city."
The prosecutor’s office's major crimes unit responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation, Tyner said.
The investigation continued as detectives worked in an attempt to identify the other juveniles that were involved in this incident, Tyner said. These latest charges of the additional juveniles not only include the incident at Ansari’s store, but additional criminal acts the juveniles committed at other stores along the Boardwalk prior to the final incident, he said.
The additional juveniles, are as follows:
Two Atlantic City females, ages 15 and 11, have each been charged with second-degree robbery, theft, shoplifting, and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, Tyner said.
An Atlantic City female, 14, was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief, shoplifting, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, Tyner said.
Another Atlantic City female, 14, was charged with second-degree robbery, theft and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, Tyner said.
According to Tyner, city police on April 1 also arrested the following juvenile in connection to the robbery:
An Atlantic City male, 12-years-old, was originally charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for am unlawful purpose, simple assault, shoplifting, terroristic threats and conspiracy.
The 12-year-old male has had the two counts of robbery charge changed to first-degree armed robbery, A charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief also has been added.
The four female juveniles most recently arrested were transported to Harborfields Youth Detention Facility, Tyner said.
