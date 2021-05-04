Additional juveniles are charged in April's store robbery on Atlantic City Boardwalk

Shortly after the arrival of the officers, the store owner Mahmood Ansari, who lived here, collapsed and was not breathing, Tyner said.

A bystander initiated CPR, which was taken over by Officer Joseph Kelly and then medical personnel, Tyner said. Ansari was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus, where he was pronounced deceased.

“I want to commend the Atlantic City Police Department for their effort in handling this matter. They have not only worked hard to identify those responsible and hold them accountable, but they have also worked hard to bridge the gaps between two communities, so that everyone feels safe,” Tyner said in a written statement.

Ansari's death spurred calls by local shop owners for more of a police presence on the Boardwalk and more programs for teenagers in the city. A 2019 report called the city's youth population "forgotten citizens."

"I think ACPD is doing their job and the city is working with police to get this resolved," said Amer Kashmiri, president of the Atlantic City Merchants Association. "And I'm hoping that the family of Mr. Ansari get justice and that peace will be brought to the city."

The prosecutor’s office's major crimes unit responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation, Tyner said.