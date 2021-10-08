Activist Steve Young to march 67 miles to Trenton for social justice

Local activist Steve Young is representing the National Action Network South Jersey Chapter based in Atlantic City by participating in a 67-mile march from Essex County to the state capitol, beginning Friday.

Young, in an email, said he is joining Larry Hamm, of People's Organization for Progress, to make the march through 22 towns and cities with others for justice. The march began at 11 a.m. Friday in Montclair Township and will conclude around 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the State House in Trenton.

The Long March For Justice is for police accountability, social justice and economic progress, Young said in an email.

Young, who is president of the Atlantic City Chapter of the National Action Network, will march the entire duration, he said.

— John Russo

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.