Accused in Negersmith case, Jerry Rosado will remain in Cape jail, judge rules

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Despite his ailing health, 62-year-old Jerry Rosado will remain in the Cape May County jail until his trial on charges of sexually assaulting Susan Negersmith in Wildwood in 1990, Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury ruled Friday.

“I’m very happy that he is being detained,” said Emily Negersmith, the victim’s sister, who drove from Manhattan to be in court for the proceeding Friday morning.

Susan Negersmith was found dead behind a restaurant on Memorial Day weekend, after visiting the beach town from Carmel, New York. Her murder remains unsolved, and it took 32 years to charge Rosado with sexual assault, based on DNA evidence recovered from Negersmith’s body.

On Friday, DeLury found there was probable cause for the charges against Rosado, and that no amount of bail money would be enough to ensure he would return for his trial. He ordered that Rosado, of Millville, remain in jail. DeLury cited the seriousness of the accusation against Rosado.

“His conduct shows that he would present a danger to public safety if released. That danger is somewhat ameliorated by his current physical limitations,” the judge said.

Rosado’s defense attorney, Eric Shenkus, told the judge Rosado had cooperated with investigators since he was first contacted about the case, even providing a DNA sample.

Until his arrest, Rosado was in an assisted living facility in Cumberland County, Shenkus said, where he was helped with his extensive daily doses of medicines and provided other services. The Cape May County jail is a new facility but is not equipped to provide Rosado with the care he needs, the lawyer argued.

Rosado used a wheelchair for his court appearance, being wheeled in by sheriff’s officers. He had a gray beard and was wearing prison orange. Rosado did not speak in court.

After decades of investigation, Cape May County officials turned to a technique called genetic genealogy analysis to identify Rosado as a suspect.

According to the prosecution, Negersmith was severely intoxicated the night she died, with marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.285%. The current legal limit to drive in New Jersey is .08%.

Saverio Carroccia, assistant Cape May County prosecutor, spoke of witnesses who described Negersmith as debilitatingly intoxicated, unable to stand and certainly unable to give consent.

After 32 years, Millville man accused of attacking Susan Negersmith WILDWOOD — Almost 32 years after Susan Negersmith was found dead on a Memorial Day weekend i…

Examples of Rosado’s DNA were found inside her vagina, he said, and underneath her fingernails. When her body was discovered on a Sunday morning, she was partially undressed, with her shirt pulled up and her underwear and one pant leg pulled to one side, with clear signs of a struggle.

“Her face was bloody. Broken bones. A chipped tooth,” Carroccia said.

For decades, investigators followed every lead they could, he said, speaking to multiple witnesses before finding Rosado. After decades of dead ends in the investigation, they had a DNA match for the recovered material, he said.

“The hit came back at one in 380 million, so that’s pretty much as good as it gets,” Carroccia said. “The investigation put him in Wildwood around that time with the company he was working with.”

He said there is no question that the charges meet the probable cause standard, which was the first question before the judge.

Shenkus argued the DNA evidence is not as rock solid as the prosecution suggests. DNA evidence often results in matches of one in quintillions, or 18 zeros after the first digit.

Negersmith family finds new champion in pursuit of justice Emily Negersmith grew up with only the reflected memory of her older sister, a 20-year-old f…

“More numbers than are in Jeff Bezos’ bank account,” he said.

A connection of one in 380 million is not as certain, he said, which he compared to hitting the lottery.

“That’s a lucky day for anybody, but it’s not something that only happens once,” he said. The DNA found under Nergersmith’s fingernails was a less certain match, he said, closer to 1 in 650. That could mean a match with several people in a community.

“Not 650 million. Not 650 thousand. One in 650,” he said. “That, your honor, I would contend, is not, quote, as good as it gets.”

Rosado had worked for a painting company. Shenkus said in court that the former employer told investigators Rosado worked for the company for about 30 years, including occasionally in the Wildwood area, which he said gave a wide window for when Rosado may have been there.

Rosado denies having sex with Negersmith or anyone else that weekend, according to the courtroom presentations Friday. According to Shenkus, investigators found that Negersmith had sex with at least three other men in the 24 hours before she died, and he said the witness who told police she was too drunk to walk had left her near the restaurant where her body was found, and told others that night that he had had sex with her.

Family still holds out hope on 25 anniversary of death WILDWOOD— It has been 25 years since the death of Susan Negersmith, a 20-year-old bubbly wom…

“This is the key witness that they’re citing in their affidavit of probable cause,” he said. “The prosecutor has offered zero evidence of probable cause.”

Carroccia said that man, and other witnesses, were long ago eliminated as suspects by investigators.

Carroccia told the judge his role was not to serve as an investigator but to decide whether there was enough evidence to charge Rosado.

DeLury found there was sufficient probable cause to support the charges. The next question was whether to release him until the trial.

Shenkus said Rosado has been extremely cooperative with the investigation, including voluntarily providing a DNA sample. He said after he became ill, he had traveled to Georgia to see his biological daughter.

There he was approached by investigators from Cape May County, who told him he was now the primary suspect. According to Shenkus, Rosado then returned to South Jersey, even though at the time that meant living in his car.

“He has already proven to the court that he is not a risk for flight,” Shenkus said. “He has cooperated from the moment he has been contacted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.”

That took place in May 2021.

Since that time, Rosado had a serious heart attack, requiring a quadruple bypass. In 2010, he was in a car accident that left him disabled, Shenkus said, including a traumatic brain injury that affected his long-term memory. He is also diabetic, requiring insulin before each meal and many other medicines.

“He has to take 12 different pills throughout the day,” Shenkus said.

Rosado has had other arrests, including disorderly persons charges for larceny, burglary and joyriding. But these date from decades ago, Shenkus said, mostly from when Rosado was in his 20s, with the most recent taking place in 2005, a disorderly assault charge. In the 1980s, he served a 90-day jail term, DeLury said.

“This brings no justice to this 62-year-old man, Mr. Rosado, and quite frankly, it brings no justice to the Negersmith family,” Shenkus said.

Carroccia spoke of Negermith’s intoxication, indicating she was in no position to give consent. He described her blood alcohol content as being as damning as the DNA evidence.

Emily Negersmith, who was a small child when her sister died, remained impassive in court while the proceedings continued. She said she was not distressed by what she heard about her older sister.

“The hardest part was hearing the defense try to claim that the DNA was not his,” she said after the hearing. “I’ve heard all of this my entire life. I’ve very familiar with the details of the case.”

When it came to ruling on whether to offer bail, DeLury remained on the bench, silent as the seconds stretched into minutes, before ruling that Rosado should remain in jail.

Shenkus said he plans to appeal the detention ruling. He has seven days to do so.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.