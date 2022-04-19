Absecon's Hi Point Pub forced to close, liquor license suspended indefinitely

ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub has closed after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control indefinitely suspended its liquor license.

"After a series of alleged serious violations, Hi Point Pub was ordered to appear before the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control on April 12, 2022, and show cause why their license should not be suspended," said Lisa Coryell, public information officer for the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, in a statement. "Following the hearing, Director James B. Graziano ordered that the license held by Hi-Point Pub be indefinitely suspended pending the adjudication of charges filed against the licensee in March."

The bar, on top of a small hill at Shore Road and the White Horse Pike in Absecon, has been in business for more than 50 years, serving locals and highway travelers going to and from Atlantic City, the bar's Facebook page says. It's known by many to be open 24/7. The bar's Facebook page makes no mention of the establishment being closed.

It now sits unattended, with a piece of paper taped to the front door notifying the public of its closure.

Attempts to reach Hi Point's owners were unsuccessful. Louis Cappelli Jr., the lawyer representing Hi Point, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Graziano wrote in his ruling that several incidents led to the suspension. The pub is accused of various offenses, including allowing a fight at the bar, serving underage patrons, overserving patrons — a practice that possibly implicates the establishment in two fatal accidents — and employing people with criminal convictions who are barred under state law from working at the establishment.

The bar has 14 days from the April 14 ruling to appeal.

"The Division has shown, clearly and convincingly, that suspension of Hi Point’s license is necessary. First, the harm done here has been irreparable, with two fatalities, brawls, and DWIs. The charged violations are of course all very serious, but what is especially troubling is the pattern of conduct and the gravity of the consequences. The offenses must be — can only be guaranteed to be — stopped immediately with suspension,'' according to the ruling.

Neither police Chief James Laughlin nor city Administrator Jessica Thompson responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Shelby Hughes, of Mantua, Gloucester County, who frequented the bar when she lived in Egg Harbor Township, said Hi Point was one of her favorite bars to visit if she was out with friends. She feels the atmosphere there changed over the past few years, describing the perceived change as "upsetting."

"The scene was going real bad," Hughes said.

In July 2021, a 58-year-old Massachusetts man was struck and killed while crossing the White Horse Pike after drinking eight beers in two hours at the pub, according to the ruling.

The division also is investigating the bar’s involvement in a January car accident that left an Absecon man dead. According to the report, a 24-year old Northfield man who had been drinking at the bar struck a car and killed its driver and then fled the scene.

Hi Point ownership contends they have taken numerous steps to comply with state regulations.

Todd Jacobs, a co-owner of Hi Point, told the commission the business seeks to comply with the law, according to the report. Over the past couple of months, Jacobs has met with local law enforcement and city officials, according to the ruling.

“Mr. Jacobs emphasizes that Hi Point has distributed to its staff a guide on best practices for the service of alcohol and that,” according to the ruling. “On March 30, 2022, he held two sessions with Hi Point staff on security training and procedures.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

