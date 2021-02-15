Absecon police seeking to link 2 men to identity theft cases

ABSECON — Police arrested two men Sunday and are looking to tie them to possible cases of identity theft in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the TD Bank at Mill Road and the White Horse Pike for a report of suspicious activity, police said Monday in a news release. A man was attempting to obtain an ATM card using fictitious identification, police said.

William F. Newhart, 42, of Bergenfield, Bergen County, and Jesse W. Rawding, 28, of Wilmington, Delaware, were found in possession of instruments used to facilitate the crime of identity theft, police said. Officers also found a substantial amount of drugs on them.

Newhart and Rawding were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, mushrooms, GHB, marijuana and drug paraphernalia; failure to make lawful disposition; conspiracy; and drug distribution, police said.

Newhart was charged with credit card theft, possession of a scanning device, identity theft, possession of false government documents, possession of document-making materials, uttering and receiving stolen property. Rawding was charged with two counts of possession of prescription-legend drugs.

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Detectives are working to notify potential identity theft victims and coordinating with other agencies to investigate additional incidents of fraud and forgery, police said. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-641-0667.

