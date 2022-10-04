Absecon police seeking tips in shooting investigation

ABSECON — Police are looking for a suspect who they say began shooting inside an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon, city police said in a news release Monday evening.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired from what police describe as a "AR-style rifle" at the Oyster Bay apartment complex off W. California Avenue around 3 p.m, police said.
Officers found gunfire evidence at the scene but no suspect, police said.
Police did not say if anyone was injured by the shooting.
Police said their Criminal Division is handling the investigation.
Nearby residents are being asked to check their security footage for possible sightings of the suspect that could aid detectives.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the department at 609-641-0667. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-658-TIPS (8477) or by texting TIPCOP, followed by the information, to 274637 (CRIMES).
