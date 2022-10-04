Absecon police seek suspect in shooting investigation

ABSECON — Police are looking for a suspect they say fired a weapon inside an apartment complex last week.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired from what police described as an "AR-style rifle" about 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Oyster Bay apartment complex off West California Avenue.

Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene but no suspect, police said in a news release.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured by the shooting.

Nearby residents are being asked to check their security footage for possible sightings of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-0667. Anonymous tips can be shared with Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-TIPS (8477) or by texting TIPCOP, followed by the information, to 274637 (CRIMES).