Absecon police seek suspect in assault

ABSECON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault last month.
The incident occurred during the early morning hours of March 7, police wrote on Facebook.
The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his mid-20s with light skin, an average build and dark, shoulder-length hair.
At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, a long-sleeve white shirt, medium color blue jeans with holes in the knees and upper thighs, white sneakers with black tongues and an over-the-shoulder satchel with a brown strap.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide additional information can contact Officer April Kolakowski at 609-641-0667 or akolakowski@abseconpd.org.
