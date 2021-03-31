 Skip to main content
Absecon police seek suspect in assault
Absecon police seek suspect in assault

ABSECON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault last month.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of March 7, police wrote on Facebook. 

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his mid-20s with light skin, an average build and dark, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, a long-sleeve white shirt, medium color blue jeans with holes in the knees and upper thighs, white sneakers with black tongues and an over-the-shoulder satchel with a brown strap. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide additional information can contact Officer April Kolakowski at 609-641-0667 or akolakowski@abseconpd.org.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

