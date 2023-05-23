ABSECON — An Atlantic City man was arrested after stealing a vehicle from a parking lot outside a city business, police said Tuesday.
A customer inside a West California Avenue business about 5 p.m. Saturday left their car unattended and Sirjackie Bryant III, 35, stole it, police said in a news release.
Bryant refused to stop when the car was spotted by officers, leading them on a brief chase before ditching the vehicle on the White Horse Pike, police said.
He was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Bryant is charged with motor vehicle theft, eluding and obstructing the administration of law.
