Absecon police recover heroin during traffic stop

ABSECON — Officers patrolling the White Horse Pike on Sunday recovered more than 2,000 bags of heroin during an afternoon traffic stop, police said Friday.
Police said they stopped Abdul-Uqda H. Ibin Aabid, 28, of Atlantic City, about 3 p.m. for speeding.
While investigating, a K-9 officer from a neighboring jurisdiction responded to assist, police said in a news release.
The dog searched Ibin Aabid's vehicle and found the heroin, police said.
Ibin Aabid was charged with manufacturing, distributing or dispensing heroin; possession with intent to distribute in a public park/housing; and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
