Absecon police recover bagged heroin during traffic stop

ABSECON — Officers patrolling the White Horse Pike in the city Feb. 27 recovered over 2,000 bags of heroin during an afternoon traffic stop, the city's police department announced Friday.

Police say they stopped Abdul-Uqda H. Ibin Aabid, 28, of Atlantic City, around 3 p.m. for speeding.

While investigating, a K-9 officer from a neighboring jurisdiction responded to assist.

The K-9 searched Ibin Aabid's vehicle and found the heroin, which was seized by authorities, police said.

Ibin Aabid was charged with manufacturing, distributing or dispensing heroin, possession with intent to distribute in a public park/housing, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was then taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department, at (609) 641-0667. Reports can be anonymously shared with Crime Stoppers, at 1-200-658-TIPS (8477), or text TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

