Absecon police probing Tuesday shooting

ABSECON — Police are investigating a Tuesday evening in the area of the White House Pike and Delilah Road.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the White Horse Pike and Delilah Road for a report of gunfire. Officers arrived to find an occupied vehicle that was struck by gunfire while traveling nearby, police said on Wednesday.
Police did not say anyone was hurt by the gunfire.
The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing on Wednesday. Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police at 609-641-0667. Crime Stoppers also takes anonymous tips at 1-800-658-TIPS (8477) or by texting "TIPCOP" to 274637 (CRIMES).
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
