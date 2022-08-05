Absecon police probing shots fired at apartment complex

ABSECON — Police are investigating gun shots being fired on Thursday night at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex.
Officers responded to the complex around 11:15 p.m. after shots were reported. Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene, police said.
Police did not say if anyone was injured by the gunfire, or if any particular person was considered a target.
Information about the incident should be given to city police, at 609-641-0667. Tips or reports can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-658-8477 or by texting "TIPCOP," followed by the information, to 274637.
