Absecon police probe Tuesday shooting

ABSECON — Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting near the White Horse Pike and Delilah Road.
About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of gunfire. They found an occupied vehicle that was struck by gunfire while traveling nearby, police said Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact police at 609-641-0667 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-TIPS (8477) or by texting "TIPCOP" to 274637 (CRIMES).
— Eric Conklin
