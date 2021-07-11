Absecon police officer sues city about discrimination over breast milk pumping

Lee’s attorney Sebastian Ionno was not available for comment Friday. Attorney John Grady, who is representing the city and Laughlin, declined to comment.

Lee was hired by Absecon Police in 2005 and says in her suit that she was aware of unequal treatment in promotions, training and discipline between women and men of the department. The city and Laughlin, in the response filed by Grady, deny those allegations.

According to Lee, upon her return from maternity leave, she was exclusively breastfeeding her newborn. She said she requested a private area to pump breast milk and began using a storage room.

Although she placed a sign on the door to let everyone know the room was occupied, Lee said her male coworkers would walk in the room anyway.

Absecon and Laughlin say they “know nothing about (Lee) communicating any such” request or requirement. The defendants admit in their response that only on one occasion did a male coworker walk in on Lee, and it was accidental.

In her complaint, Lee said soon after, she was told she could no longer use the room to pump, and no other area was provided. The city and Laughlin deny the allegation.