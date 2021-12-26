Absecon police investigating carjacking involving a stun gun

Absecon police said they are investigating a Christmas Eve carjacking in which the victim said he was tased.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Absecon Marketplace off U.S. Route 30 (White Horse Pike) for a report of a carjacking.

According to police, the victim provided a rideshare service to two occupants — a Black man and Black woman, both in their 20s and wearing dark clothing and face coverings. The victim was repeatedly punched, had a Taser used on him and then shot with a stun gun, police said. He was able to flee from the vehicle with non life-threatening injuries.

The two people escaped with the victim's vehicle, traveling west on U.S. Route 30.

Absecon's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-641-0067 or by texting Crime Stoppers at 1-200-658-8477 or texting TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.