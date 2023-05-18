ABSECON — A Mercer County man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.
Officers stopped Leroy Clark, 43, of Ewing Township, on the White Horse Pike. In searching the vehicle, they found large amounts of suspected cocaine and heroin, police said Thursday in a news release.
The drugs' amount and weight led police to believe they were intended for distribution.
Clark was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.