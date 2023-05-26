Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABSECON — A Philadelphia man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly came to Heritage Park to meet a 15-year-old girl but was set up by an online "predator catcher."

Nashiem Cephas-Lee, 23, was charged with luring, sexual assault, criminal attempt and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed against him by police. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Cephas-Lee came to the park off Mill Road to meet a girl he was talking to over Grindr, an online dating app, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Once at the park, he was approached by Cameron Decker, a man posing as the 15-year-old girl, doing so as a "predator catcher." A video on Decker's Facebook page recorded their encounter, revealing that the meeting with Cephas-Lee was set up.

Police later approached Cephas-Lee and arrested him.

Decker came to police headquarters adjacent to the park to inform officers he was preparing to meet Cephas-Lee after they exchanged messages online, the affidavit states. He showed police screenshots of messages between him and Cephas-Lee, in which the 23-year-old intended to meet the girl for sex acts.

Cephas-Lee waived his Miranda rights while being questioned, admitting to meeting the girl at the park and intending to engage with her sexually, the affidavit states.