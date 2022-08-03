Absecon police arrest Pennsylvania man on vehicle theft charges

ABSECON — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after leading police on both a vehicle and foot chase throughout the city Monday night.
Thomas Peele, 26, of Lewisberry, was charged with motor vehicle theft, eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said Wednesday.
Police responded to a report of an idling Mercedes-Benz at the Absecon Marketplace off the White House Pike about 9:30 p.m. Monday. An officer then spotted the vehicle on the pike and attempted to stop it, but Peele refused to pull over, police said.
Police chased Peele by car before he ran the vehicle off the road into a marsh, where a brief foot pursuit ended with his arrest, police said.
