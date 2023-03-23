ABSECON — A Middlesex County man was arrested in Absecon after a shooting that occurred in East Brunswick Township, police said Thursday.
Kyle Johnson, 36, of Monmouth Junction in South Brunswick Township, was located by Absecon police two days after fleeing Central Jersey. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
At 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, East Brunswick police were notified of a shooting that occurred at the Taylor Garden Apartments in the township. Police were told a suspect fled in a blue-green Dodge Magnum.
Officers found the victim, who was not injured in the shooting, and identified Johnson as the suspect. Based on their investigation, police say the shooting was unprovoked and a random act.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.