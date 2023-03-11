ABSECON — Authorities are investigating a possible arson under a NJ Transit train bridge after police subdued a man they found on fire there Thursday, police said.

Officers were called to the train station at South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. NJ Transit employees reported safety concerns after observing a brush fire near the train tracks, police said Saturday in a news release.

Police and firefighters responded and found a fire underneath the train bridge. The officers also encountered a man whose lower extremities had caught fire, police said.

Officers made attempts to intervene, but the man refused help and disregarded orders, police said. The officers pulled the man, Owen C. Mastrocola, to safety, but he continued to be uncooperative and resist arrest.

Arson investigators were called to scene. Their investigation is ongoing, but police said Mastrocola's actions contributed to the fire.

Investigators found that numerous individuals were using the train bridge as shelter, police said.

Mastrocola, 52, of Pleasantville, was charged with terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest and other offenses.

NJ Transit Police, the Absecon Fire Department, Pleasantville Fire Department and New Jersey State Fire Marshal Arson/K9 Unit assisted.

Anyone with additional information about the fire can call Patrolman Keith Epstein at 609-641-0667, ext. 864, or contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-TIPS (8477) or by texting TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).