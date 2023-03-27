ABSECON — Eleven people have been arrested within 72 hours for alleged drug activity within multiple motels on the White Horse Pike, police said on Monday.

Authorities organized an operation along the corridor after an increase in both violent and drug-related crimes being committed, police said in a news release.

During the operation, nine narcotic-related arrests related to cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine were made. Nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine were seized during one of those arrests, police said.

A person previously charged with aggravated assault against a 2-month-old child and failed to appear in court was also arrested.

Police did not release the names of the offenders because the crimes remain a part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the motels along the White Horse Pike have become troublesome for authorities, describing them as “safe havens for those wanted by law enforcement.”

Police urge anyone with information to call the department at 609-641-0667. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-200-658-TIPS (8477), or by texting TIPCOP, plus a tip, to 274637 (CRIMES).