Absecon man's charges in police-involved shooting dismissed

MAYS LANDING — Charges against an Absecon man who was shot by police May 24 outside a Dollar General have been dropped, Atlantic County Judicial Clerk Karen Ruberts said Friday.

Jalial Whitted, 37, had been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The charges were dropped through an administrative dismissal by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Ruberts said.

What prompted the dismissal is unclear.

The Prosecutor's Office is not commenting further on Whitted's case, spokesperson Mark Cooker said Friday.

Whitted still has a bench warrant for violating probation tied to charges received in 2018, Ruberts said.

Police fired multiple shots at Whitted after he entered the Absecon Dollar General, in the 700 block of New Road, and fired a gun inside the store, sending employees scrambling.

Whitted remains hospitalized, but his condition has improved greatly, local activist Steve Young said on behalf of Whitted's family, adding his family has been able to see him since the shooting.

Whitted's family expects him to be released from the hospital soon, Young said.

Whitted's mother, Kim Whitted, said the day after the shooting that her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and that he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis when he entered the store armed.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has been handed the investigation into the shooting under attorney general directive 2019-4, known as the Independent Prosecutor Directive, to avoid any conflict of interest with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey Attorney General's Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Lopez said Thursday.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability will serve as the independent supervisory reviewer, Lopez added.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Bryan Huntenburg did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

By law, the Attorney General’s Office must investigate police-involved shootings. An independent team interviews witnesses and collects evidence, including video footage. Police are then directed to release any footage tied to the shooting when requested after 20 days.

