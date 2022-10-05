 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absecon man shot by police outside dollar store rejects plea deal

Kim Whitted, mother of Jalial Whitted, spoke to the media outside the Absecon Dollar General, in the 700 block of New Road, where her son was shot by police Tuesday. At about 9:40 a.m., Whitted was shot by law enforcement during an attempt to apprehend him after he brandished a gun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

MAYS LANDING — An Absecon man shot by police outside a dollar store in May rejected a plea deal Tuesday that would have meant five years in prison.

Under the deal, Jalial Whitted, 38, also would have been ineligible for parole for those five years, said his attorney, Peter Wujciak.

Wujciak on Wednesday said he expects his client will be offered a new plea deal, without explaining why the defense rejected the initial offer.

Whitted was shot by police outside the Dollar General on New Road near the Absecon-Pleasantville border.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Whitted entered the store armed with a gun, discharging it among employees and customers at least once.

Police video released over the summer shows Whitted's standoff with officers, who urged him to surrender before they fired multiple rounds at him.

Last month, Whitted was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, the Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

The charges were initially dropped after the shooting through an administrative dismissal but were subsequently reissued.

Whitted's next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 1 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson.

"We'll be pursuing affirmative defenses should the case proceed to trial," Wujciak said.

Wujciak also said he put on record before Wilson that the defense is concerned about Whitted's medical care at the Atlantic County jail.

Whitted's mother, Kim Whitted, said her son was in surgery for hours to mend wounds from the shooting.

Whitted has not been seeing orthopedic or cardiovascular surgeons as regularly as previously recommended by a physician. There are also concerns that he's not being properly medicated, Wujciak said.

"All they're doing is over-medicating him and not meeting his medical needs," Wujciak said.

Jail officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Jalial Whitted

Whitted

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

